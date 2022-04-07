Buffalo Bills, WR Stephen Diggs agrees to four-year, $104M extension, say sources

Buffalo, NY – Josh Allen will be dealing with his favorite weapon for years to come, as the Buffalo Bills have reached a deal with wide receiver Stephen Diggs for a four-year, $104 million extension that includes a $70 million guarantee , sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With two years remaining on his current deal, Diggs’ contract now runs through 2027 at a net worth of $124.1 million. Sources said both Bill and Diggs want him to retire in Buffalo.

Diggs said, “It took a lot of work to get to this point, but I’m overjoyed to know that I’ll be playing the rest of my career with Bill Mafia. Words can’t describe how I feel right now.” Diggs wrote in instagram post,

The deal follows a wave of top wide receiver deals…