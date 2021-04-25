Buffstream UFC 261 Live Streams Free: Usman vs. Masvidal Fight – Film TMT

That battle noticed Masvidal step in at brief discover to switch Gilbert Burns, simply six days earlier than the bout, requiring “Gamebred’ to endure a gruelling weight lower.

This day out each males have had full camps and – a probably added factor in Masvidal’s favour this time – a return of a full capability 15,000-strong UFC home.

The second showdown headlines a stacked UFC 261 invoice which additionally contains two feminine title fights, with flyweight belt holder Valentina Shevchenko assembly former strawweight champ Jessica Andrade, and present 115-pound titleholder Weili Zhang taking over former champ Rose Namajunas.

Comply with our information under as we clarify the right way to get a Usman vs Masvidal stay stream and watch UFC 261 on-line – plus key particulars just like the Usman vs Masvidal time, and the most cost effective method to get a UFC stay stream in the present day.

Over the previous 12 months, the UFC has held occasions in two places, the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and Struggle Island in Abu Dhabi. Neither of these places allowed crowds due to COVID-19 considerations. On Saturday, the UFC is in Jacksonville, Florida for UFC 261. The battle card, which options three title fights, could have a full crowd inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Enviornment in Jacksonville, Florida.

In the primary occasion, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces Jorge Masvidal in a rematch. The 2 confronted off at UFC 251. Usman gained that battle by unanimous determination.

Within the co-main occasion, UFC strawweight champ, Weili Zhang places her belt on the road in opposition to former champion Rose Namajunas.

Earlier than these two championship matchups happen, UFC ladies’s flyweight queen, Valentina Shevchenko faces ex-strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal

Zhang Weili vs. Rose Namajunas

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jéssica Andrade

Uriah Corridor vs. Chris Weidman

Final Combating Championship (UFC) strawweight champion Zhang Weili will battle former 115-pound titleholder Rose Namajunas within the UFC 261 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main occasion TONIGHT (Sat., April 24, 2021) inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Enviornment in Jacksonville, Florida.

Weili (21-1) captured the strawweight strap by smashing Jessica Andrade at UFC Shenzhen again in summer season 2019, then defended her title with a “Struggle of the 12 months” efficiency reverse Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248.

Namajunas (9-4), in the meantime, was knocked out by the aforementioned Andrade at UFC 237 in Could 2019, then avenged her loss to “Bate Estaca” at UFC 251 roughly a 12 months later. Like Weili, “Thug” additionally turned away Jedrzejczyk in recent times.

UFC 261 prediction: Time (USA)

Major Card 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 PM PT

Prelims 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

Early Prelims 5:45 PM ET / 2:45 PM PT

Usman vs Masvidal 2 combating time (Canada)

Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2 time: Early Prelims

Bantamweight bout: Danaa Batgerel vs Kevin Natividad

Light-weight bout: Kazula Vargas vs Rong Zhu

Flyweight bout: Qileng Aori vs Jeffrey Molina

Ladies’s Strawweight bout: Na Liang vs Ariane Carnelossi

UFC 261 stay stream Canada: Preliminary card

Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs Randy Brown

Welterweight bout: Dwight Grant vs Stefan Sekulic

Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson vs Brendan Allen

Featherweight bout: Patrick Sabatini vs Tristan Connelly

UFC 261 Struggle Card

UFC 261 stay stream USA: Major card

Welterweight title bout: Kamaru Usman (c) vs Jorge Masvidal

Ladies’s Strawweight title bout: Zhang Weili (c) vs Rose Namajunas

Ladies’s Flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs Jessica Andrade

Middleweight bout: Uriah Corridor vs Chris Weidman

Gentle Heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith vs Jimmy Crute

UFC 261 stay stream USA: Within the US, followers will want an ESPN+ subscription to observe UFC 261 essential card. Nevertheless, the prelims of the occasion will likely be out there on each ESPN+ and ESPN, so followers can watch the prelims on ESPN earlier than paying $69.99 to $89.98 to see the primary card on ESPN+. The early prelims, alternatively, will likely be out there on the UFC battle cross.

UFC 261 stay stream Canada: For UFC followers in Canada, early prelims will likely be out there on UFC Struggle Cross, whereas the prelims are on TSN and RDS. In the meantime, the primary card will likely be out there on numerous suppliers, together with BELL and Rogers.

How you can watch UFC 261 stay streams within the UK

UFC 261 is one other late evening affair for battle evening followers within the UK — you’ll possible watch the primary occasion start at round 5 a.m. BST when you’re tuning in stay, because the means the primary card begins at 3 a.m. BST. It’s stay on BT Sport Field Workplace, the place it prices £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Struggle Cross.

Only a heads up, although, it’s not out there through an internet browser, however by way of apps on Now TV gadgets, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and a few Sensible TVs.

