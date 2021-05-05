LATEST

Bugatti’s New High-Tech Pool Table Keeps Itself Level Even if You’re on a Yacht – Robb Report

You can’t play a decent game of pool on a table that’s not level. But Buggatti’s latest billiard-room design will make sure that’s not a problem—even if you’re playing on the high seas.

The French carmaker’s new limited-edition pool table, designed in partnership with IXO, can be fitted with an optional “servo-driven system” whose gyroscopic sensor will automatically adjust its legs to level the table when a change in balance is detected. You can imagine how helpful that would be on a yacht facing a rough current. The adjustments happen in as little as five milliseconds and are subtle enough that they don’t produce any vibration. If you miss a shot, you won’t have the captain to blame.

Only 30 of the exclusive tables will be produced, each delivered in a sleek carbon fiber finish, as well as machined aluminum and titanium underpinning its frame. The sides of the table’s drawers feature brushed and anodized aluminum—naturally, adorned with the Bugatti logo. And each ball pocket is made from stainless steel with a rich leather lining.

Bugatti Pool Table

Rendering of the Bugatti pool table and accessories.  Photo Courtesy: Bugatti

Owners of the Bugatti pool table will also find that carbon fiber is used in the wall cue support, which features a 13-inch, high-resolution touch screen to keep track of scores. And in a nod to the automaker’s range of vehicles, the anodized aluminum ends of the carbon fiber pool cues echo the signature design of the buttons in Bugatti’s hypercars.

The pool table package also includes a matching ceiling lamp made from carbon fiber, a chalk box, a cleaning brush and other accessories.

Bugatti Pool Table

A rendering of the Bugatti pool table on a yacht with gyroscopic sensors activated.  Photo Courtesy: Bugatti

“It is our pleasure to be working with a manufacturing partner that mirrors the qualities of Bugatti,” said Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann, in a statement. “Through our shared values, we can be sure that the Bugatti pool table will be made with extremely high-quality materials, that the standard of the limited production will be very high, and that the technology used to make the product is advanced.”

This isn’t the only recent Bugatti collaboration. Earlier this week, the brand unveiled a new $560,000 watch made by Jacob & Co. whose inner workings mirror the complexity of the marque’s engines. The table won’t set you back quite so much, though: Pricing starts at €250,000 (around $300,000 at current exchange) including accessories, and deliveries will begin in June.

Check out more detailed rendering images of the Bugatti pool table below.

Bugatti Pool Table

Photo Courtesy: Bugatti

Bugatti Pool Table

Photo Courtesy: Bugatti

Bugatti Pool Table

Photo Courtesy: Bugatti

Bugatti Pool Table

Photo Courtesy: Bugatti

Bugatti Pool Table

Photo Courtesy: Bugatti

Bugatti Pool Table

Photo Courtesy: Bugatti

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

35
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
11
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
10
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Karthik Aryan will launch a new face in ‘Dostana 2’
Avatar Avatar
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Vincenzo Episode 20 Watch Online Streaming On Netflix App Star Cast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top