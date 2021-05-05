Bugatti’s New High-Tech Pool Table Keeps Itself Level Even if You’re on a Yacht – Robb Report

You can’t play a decent game of pool on a table that’s not level. But Buggatti’s latest billiard-room design will make sure that’s not a problem—even if you’re playing on the high seas.

The French carmaker’s new limited-edition pool table, designed in partnership with IXO, can be fitted with an optional “servo-driven system” whose gyroscopic sensor will automatically adjust its legs to level the table when a change in balance is detected. You can imagine how helpful that would be on a yacht facing a rough current. The adjustments happen in as little as five milliseconds and are subtle enough that they don’t produce any vibration. If you miss a shot, you won’t have the captain to blame.

Only 30 of the exclusive tables will be produced, each delivered in a sleek carbon fiber finish, as well as machined aluminum and titanium underpinning its frame. The sides of the table’s drawers feature brushed and anodized aluminum—naturally, adorned with the Bugatti logo. And each ball pocket is made from stainless steel with a rich leather lining.

Owners of the Bugatti pool table will also find that carbon fiber is used in the wall cue support, which features a 13-inch, high-resolution touch screen to keep track of scores. And in a nod to the automaker’s range of vehicles, the anodized aluminum ends of the carbon fiber pool cues echo the signature design of the buttons in Bugatti’s hypercars.

The pool table package also includes a matching ceiling lamp made from carbon fiber, a chalk box, a cleaning brush and other accessories.

“It is our pleasure to be working with a manufacturing partner that mirrors the qualities of Bugatti,” said Bugatti president Stephan Winkelmann, in a statement. “Through our shared values, we can be sure that the Bugatti pool table will be made with extremely high-quality materials, that the standard of the limited production will be very high, and that the technology used to make the product is advanced.”

This isn’t the only recent Bugatti collaboration. Earlier this week, the brand unveiled a new $560,000 watch made by Jacob & Co. whose inner workings mirror the complexity of the marque’s engines. The table won’t set you back quite so much, though: Pricing starts at €250,000 (around $300,000 at current exchange) including accessories, and deliveries will begin in June.

Check out more detailed rendering images of the Bugatti pool table below.