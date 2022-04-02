Buhagiar brace propels Sydney to Derby win – FTBL

Two goals from Trent Buhagiar helped Sydney FC secure a crucial 3-2 win over Western Sydney Wanderers at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday night.

Two second-half goals in five minutes from a lightning-quick attacker ensured that Sydney became Sky Blue after the third derby of the season and moved their side to fourth place on the ALM table.

Although Tomar was able to tie things up once through Hemed’s 17th minute strike, Tate Russell’s 75th minute effort was not enough to spark the Wanderers fight; Late appeals for handball penalties were ignored and several opportunities denied.

Caught in tenth, the Wanderers will have a week to go before they host Brisbane…