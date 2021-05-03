Build Immunity at Home: Improve your immune system with these medicines kept at home

The one thing that is most important in Corona is your immunity. To strengthen your immunity, you have some medicines that should be consumed regularly. They will help you in your immunity building, let’s know about them –

Cinnamon

You must have used the cinnamon present in the spices to increase the taste of the food many times. Cinnamon works to enhance the taste of food and remove many health problems. Cinnamon can also be used to strengthen the immune system.

ginger

You must have used ginger in your kitchen a lot. It has antioxidant and antiinflammatory properties, which are believed to be effective in getting rid of many diseases, as it works to strengthen your immune system.

Cloves

Clove is a good source of immunity. It has antioxidant and antibacterial properties. It proves effective in removing many health problems.

Gooseberry

Amla is an excellent source of vitamin-C. It works to strengthen the immune system. While it is known for its beauty benefits, its health benefits are also unmatched.

Garlic

Garlic present in the kitchen of the home is used to enhance the taste of food, but its health benefits are many.