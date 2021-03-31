BUK vs GTK Live Score Hungarian Handball League Dream11 Prediction Lineup Team Squad & Preview

The team Budakalasz from Hungarian Handball League 2021 is going to lock horns against their rival team on Wednesday. Their opponent team for this combat will be Tatabanya KC and they will have a face-off on March 31. The BUK vs GTK match is going to kick-off at 7:30 PM, as per to IST. Both the teams are going to join this combat after facing defeat in their previous match. Let’s see which team among BUK and GTK is going to get over their previous loss and will gain victory in the upcoming match of this on-going league.

Budakalasz vs Tatabanya KC Preview

Both Budakalasz and Tatabanya KC have lost their last match before joining this face-off against each other. The team Budakalasz in their previous match has faced defeat against their rival team Gyongyosi by 24-25 scores. Before this match, the team has lost against the team Veszpremi KKFT by 26-21 scores. On the other hand, the team Tatabanya has lost their past match against the team Szeged by 22-29 scores. Earlier this game, the team Tatabanya has gained success over their opponent team Oroshazi by 35-21 scores.

BUK vs GTK Recent Form

Looking at the performance of both the teams in their recently performed matches, the teams are basically on the same graph. In their past five matches, the team BUK has won two matches and three defeats and the same stats has been followed by their opponent team GTK with win & loss scores of 2 and 3. The recent form of the team Budakalasz is LLLWW while the current form of the team Tatabanya KC is LWLWL.

Head-to-Head Results

As far as the results of their previous encounters are concerned, the team Tatabanya KC has the upper hand in these. Looking at their last five meetings, the team Tatabanya KC has gained victories in all these five encounters without facing any defeat in those matches. On the other hand, team Budakalasz didn’t won any single match in these recent five head-to-head matches.

Budakalasz: 0 Win

Tatabanya KC: 5 Win

BUK vs GTK: Winner Prediction

As of now, the team Tatabanya has played 10 matches in total and has won seven matches out of these along with one draw and two defeats as well. They are currently placed at the 8th spot in the league table with 15 points scored in their pocket. Meanwhile, the team Budakalasz is just behind their opponent, securing the ninth spot in the point table having 14 points in total. In their last 17 matches, they have won only six matches along with 2 draw and nine defeated matches. So far, team Tatabanya KC seems to be pretty strong than their opponent BUK and this increases their chances of winning in the upcoming match.