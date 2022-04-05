Buka in Human Rights Council, killings in Ukraine, Russia, climate change... Monday's news

A UN mission will investigate the killing of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine

General Secretary And this High Commissioner for Human Rights He has maintained that an independent investigation into civilian deaths in Buka, Ukraine, is necessary. Human Rights Observation Mission will visit the city at the earliest.

“Anyone who has participated in acts of violence against civilians must be held accountable under international human rights law and humanitarian law. It is necessary that an independent investigation be conducted to determine the scope of these offenses and ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable.”, said Osnat Lubrani, the head of the United Nations in Ukraine., This is a statement.

High Commissioner Michelle…