Buka makes international headlines as scene of Russian ‘war crimes’ – here’s what we know about the situation

There are calls for Vladimir Putin to be tried for war crimes after hundreds of dead civilians were found in and around the city of Bucha.

Bodies were found lying on the streets and buried in mass graves as Ukrainian forces withdrew the area from retreating Russian troops.

The small town near Kyiv is now in the international spotlight, with US President Joe Biden saying Vladimir Putin should be tried for war crimes.

Warning: This article contains graphic material that may be disturbing to some readers.

Zelensky says Buka was the site of a ‘massacre’

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of carrying out genocide in the vicinity of Kyiv after at least 410 bodies were found.

Some of the victims were shot at close range after their hands were tied, and…