Buka massacre: Ukraine recovers 410 civilian bodies after Russian army withdrawal

Hundreds of civilian bodies found after withdrawal of Russian troops

About 410 bodies have been found in Buchan, Ukraine.The capital has been located on the outskirts of Kyiv since the withdrawal of Russian forces from the city, amid accusations against Russia for its responsibility in the massacre, according to a Ukrainian media report on Monday.

The Kyiv authorities condemned the massacre by the Russian army in the city in the north of the country, which was Siege and bombardment for weeks And in which, when it was recovered by the country’s soldiers, hundreds of bodies were found on its streets, most of them civilians.

According to the information given by Daily ukrainska pravdaWhich cites funeral services…