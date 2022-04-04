Buka’s images hard to see, but it’s important not to look away: NPR

In the Ukrainian city of Bucha, bodies have been found along with mass graves after Russian forces had left the area. It is on the outskirts of the capital city Kyiv.

Rachel Martin, Host:

The Russian army pulled out from a few small towns just outside Kyiv. And all that is left is utter devastation. Dozens of bodies were found on the streets in the capital’s Bucha town, about 90 minutes away. Ukrainian officials are calling it a genocide and saying some of the bodies bear marks of torture and execution. Moscow called the allegations instigated by Ukraine. I spoke to Nathan Rott of NPR, which is in the capital, Kyiv.

Nathan Rott, Byline: Sadly, I guess this is just the beginning, isn’t it? These pictures that we are seeing of the body that…