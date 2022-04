Bulldozers went after the Home Minister’s warning, the incident of stone pelting in Rahimpura at around 11 pm after remaining calm for the day

Summary

hear the news

hear the news

In Khargone and Badwani of Madhya Pradesh…

The government is strict about stone pelting on Ram Navami processions in Khargone and Badwani of Madhya Pradesh. Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Monday that the house from where the stones have come will be made a pile of stones. A few hours later, bulldozers went to the house of the accused.