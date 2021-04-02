Bullets Web Series Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Filmyzilla – The Miracle Time





Bullets Web Series Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Filmyzilla

Bullets is an Indian web series that was released on 8th January 2021. It was released on MX Player. But it was leaked by the illegal piracy website Filmyzilla.

It was leaked and uploaded on the piracy website Filmyzilla on the same day of the release date. It is now available to watch for free on MX Player because MX Player does not require any kind of subscription.

So, we recommend that you should not use any piracy website to watch movies or web series because if you use the piracy website, then you might get in serious trouble because it is illegal to use pirated content in India and several other countries also like the US. Now, let’s get the details of the newly-released web series Bullets.

Bullets Web Series Download:

The story of the web series Bullets includes two girls Tina and Lolo. They both are brave and bold girls. They found themselves on a secret mission. The mission includes a deal between two countries. Plenty of illegal weapons or arms.

The web series Bullets was shot in India and Malaysia. The series is full of action and thriller. But the series has received an average response from the audience.

The series Bullets has rated 2.4 out of 10 on IMDb. The length of the series Bullets is 2 hours and 11 minutes. Bullets is an Indian television series. There are a total of 6 episodes in the series Bullets.

The cast of the series Bullets includes Sunny Leone as Tina, Karishma Tanna as Lolo, Vivek Vaswani as Hemant Korade, Deepak Tijori as Ketu, Farid Amiri as Avinash, Amaan Khan as Inspector, Shawn Arranha as Lewis Lobo, Areesz Ganddi as Farish, Sakshi Pradhan, Mohan Kapur, Errol Marks, Shauray, Meherzan Mazda, Anshool Uttamani, and Taha Shah Badussha as Mario.

The series Bullets was directed by Devang Dholakia and produced by Hardeep Randhawa and Vinay Chaukar. Arvind Singh and Sanjay Ingle completed the cinematography and editing of the series Bullets.

Ikka, Arko Pravo Mukherjee, and Raghav Sachar gave the music in the series Bullets. Find the trailer of the Indian action web series Bullets below.

Stay connected with us to get the latest updates and news and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.