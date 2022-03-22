Bumper Discount on Cooler-Fan in Flipkart Cooling Days Sale, Price Starting at Rs.999, No Summer Feeling (Don’t Publish) – Flipkart Cooling Days Sale Discounts on AC Fridge Cooler and other products ttec

Cooling Days sale is going on on Flipkart. In the Flipkart Cooling Days sale, you can buy AC, Air Cooler, Fans and Fridge cheaply. The company claims that these products can be purchased at the lowest price.

Apart from upfront discount, bank discount, the company is also offering exchange offers and no-cost EMI offers. Bumper discounts are being given on the products. Apart from this, an extra 10% discount is being given with HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI.

The Flipkart Cooling Days sale will run till March 26. Here we are telling you about the top deals available on fans and coolers. With these coolers, your room will cool down very quickly and you can work without AC.

If you want to get a table fan, then you will get many fans in the sale at an initial price of only Rs 999. HARMAN INDUSTRIES 12-inch high-speed table fan is listed on Flipkart for Rs.999. It has 3-speed settings.

The Orient Electric Ujala Plus 1200 mm Energy Saving 3 Blade Ceiling Fan is also being sold at discounted prices. You can buy it on Flipkart for Rs 1,599.

In this sale, huge discounts are also being given on air coolers. The Hindware 85 L Desert Air Cooler has been listed in the sale for Rs 8,999. The company had earlier listed it for 14,090. But, it is now listed with a discount.

The USHA 45 L Desert Air Cooler is also listed with a discount. The company is currently selling it in the sale for Rs 8,449. The MAHARAJA WHITELINE 65 L Desert Air Cooler is also listed with a discount of Rs.8,739.