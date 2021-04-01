Bumper vacancy in Tesla’s new plant, 10 thousand people will get job, do not want college degree – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

Jobs at Tesla: America’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla is engaged in expanding its network worldwide. Recently the company had announced to start its operations in India as well. The company is currently working on the project, but Tesla has previously taken out a bumper vacancy at the new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, USA.

According to the information, vacancy has been generated for 10,000 new jobs in this factory and the most important thing is that applicants do not have to have any college degree for these jobs. Rather, high school pass candidates can also apply for these jobs directly. Let me tell you, this is the second factory of the company in the US.

Tesla has made contact with some local colleges in Austin, including Austin Community College, Huston Tillotson University, Texas University, and the Del Valle Independent School District. Chris Reilly, one of the company’s hiring managers, said in a release that the company plans to work on a program with these colleges, with such students going out to high school and continuing their undergraduate education at Tesla. You can start your career by joining with.


The company has hired vacancies for many other positions including manufacturing, design, architecture, construction and facility for Texas Gigafactory. The company statement said, “We have opportunities for entry-level roles, people who are coming from areas like manufacturing and have a passion for work, they can join us.”

The company’s CEO Elon Musk also tweeted recently, encouraging people towards jobs in this new Gigafactory at Tesla. Musk wrote in his post that, “Gigafactory requires about 10,000 people by 2022. This location is just 5 minutes from the airport, 15 minutes from downtown, on the right side of the Colorado River. ”

Let us tell you, the Texas Gigafactory is spread over an area of ​​4 to 5 million square feet and is the fourth factory of Tesla’s vehicle assembly. The first phase of Gigafactory is expected to be completed by May this year, after which the vehicles will start production. The company will manufacture many vehicles here, including its Cybertruck to Roadster. Apart from this, the company will also produce its Model Y car for East Coast customers in this factory.

Tesla’s entry into India:

Let us know that Tesla is going to start its operation in India very soon. Recently, a company has also been registered in Bangalore under the name of Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited. According to the Registrar of Companies (RoC), Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatarangam Shriram and David John Fenstein have been appointed as directors of Tesla India. The company’s corporate headquarters is located on Lavelle Road in the city.

Chief Minister of Karnataka B.S. Yeddyurappa had clearly stated in the past that Tesla will set up its manufacturing plant in Karnataka. For this, an industrial corridor will also be built in Tumkur district of the state. He said that, there will be many benefits of Tesla coming to India, the biggest benefit will be that people will get employment. He has estimated that Tesla’s entry into India will provide employment to about 2.8 lakh people.

