Bumrah wishes wife in romantic style, fellow player trolls

Sports desk. Friends, let me tell you that the Indian bowling team’s star bowler Jasprit Bumrah and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan have recently tied the knot. The two married in a private ceremony in Goa on March 15 and the gurudwara was followed by the ceremony of Anant Karaj. Friends, Bumrah’s wife Sanjana Ganesan celebrated her 30th birthday on Thursday. On this occasion, ‘Yorker Specialist’ Bumrah shared a romantic picture with his wife on social media. Which you can see in this post.

Friends Bumrah wrote in the caption, ‘Happy birthday to the person who steals my heart every day. You are mine. I love you After this, Bumrah’s partner New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham, who played for MI in IPL 2021, trolled the Indian pacer. Neesham wrote, ‘It felt like you were talking about Trent Bolt for a minute.’ Left-arm fast bowler Trent Bolt was also playing in the IPL this time for Mumbai Indians.

Friends, for your information, on Tuesday, despite the tough bio bubble, the BCCI postponed the tournament after some players of IPL playing teams and staff members were Corona positive. Talking about Bumrah’s performance this season, he took 6 wickets in 7 matches. He bowled economically for Mumbai in the IPL. Mumbai was fourth in the points table before the IPL was postponed.

