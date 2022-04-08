a man sits at a desk in front of a computer, holding a wooden turtle

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey to run in federal election against Resources Minister Keith Pitt in Hinkler’s seat

Former Liberal National Party minister and high-profile Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey says he will contest from Hinkler’s seat as an independent in the upcoming federal election.

Mr Dempsey said in a statement last night that he would take a break as mayor once the election was officially called.

Since the 2013 federal election the electorate has been represented by LNP member and Minister of Resources and Water, Keith Pitt.

Mr Dempsey, who served as Minister of Police in the Newman government, described…


Read Full News