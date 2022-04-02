Bundesliga announces losses of over a billion euros since the start of the Kovid-19 pandemic

German first and second tier football clubs have lost more than €1 billion in total since the start of the COVID pandemic. The discovery was announced by the German Football League (DFL) on Friday 1 April. its annual report,

for the 2020-2021 season,”The total revenue of the two championships fell by more than 750 million euros, from 4.8 to 4.05 billion euros, compared to the previous season before the pandemic“,” says DFL president Donata Hopfen in his introduction.After the first two sessions affected by covid-19, 2019/20 and 2020/21, the fall in trading is more than a billion euros“, she specifies.