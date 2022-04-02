Bundesliga: L’Union Berlin Double Cologne

Double blow for Union Berlin. The club in the German capital opened the Bundesliga’s 28th day this Friday with a Cologne (1-0) settlement. The only match on the menu at the five major European Championships this Friday. The so-called Taiwo Awoniyi shook the net soon after returning from the locker room (49th).

Thanks to this success, Union Berlin are (temporarily?) seventh in the German championship standings, one point short of eighth place, ahead of FC Cologne. To follow on Saturday, Bayern Munich’s trip to Freiburg (3.30pm) and an ambitious clash between Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig (6.30pm).