ENTERTAINMENT

‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ star Shawwari – TMT, ‘Rani Mukherjee inspired me to be an actor’

Posted on
'Bunty Aur Babli 2' star Shawwari - MRT, 'Rani Mukherjee inspired me to be an actor'
Loading...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], 8 March (ANI): To mark International Women’s Day, Bollywood’s budding Sharvari, who will be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, has extended a heartfelt congratulations to her screen idol Rani Mukherjee on Monday .
Shravani credits Rani for giving it to the audience, which also includes some of the most memorable female role models through the characters of Rani’s choice.
The 24-year-old took to her Instagram story and posted a picture with the ‘Mardaani’ star. With the picture, she wrote, “I have idolized a lot of female characters whom I have seen on the big screen and probably most of those women are played by none other than Queen Ma’am!” So, this is my post of appreciation for her on Women’s Day. Thank you for inspiring me to become an actor. “

Loading...


“It was a dream come true for me! Happy Women’s Day to all the bubbly out there! “
The debut of Shaarwari is one of the biggest debuts in Bollywood this year. ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ produced by Yash Raj TMTs is set to release on 23 April. Sharabi and Rani will share the screen together in the film.
In an exciting casting coup, the film also reintroduces Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee and will feature him as the original ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ in the film. (ANI)

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...
Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
936
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
862
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
754
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
726
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
713
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
691
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });