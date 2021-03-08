‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ star Shawwari – TMT, ‘Rani Mukherjee inspired me to be an actor’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], 8 March (ANI): To mark International Women’s Day, Bollywood’s budding Sharvari, who will be seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi in ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, has extended a heartfelt congratulations to her screen idol Rani Mukherjee on Monday .

Shravani credits Rani for giving it to the audience, which also includes some of the most memorable female role models through the characters of Rani’s choice.

The 24-year-old took to her Instagram story and posted a picture with the ‘Mardaani’ star. With the picture, she wrote, “I have idolized a lot of female characters whom I have seen on the big screen and probably most of those women are played by none other than Queen Ma’am!” So, this is my post of appreciation for her on Women’s Day. Thank you for inspiring me to become an actor. “

Loading...



“It was a dream come true for me! Happy Women’s Day to all the bubbly out there! “

The debut of Shaarwari is one of the biggest debuts in Bollywood this year. ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ produced by Yash Raj TMTs is set to release on 23 April. Sharabi and Rani will share the screen together in the film.

In an exciting casting coup, the film also reintroduces Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee and will feature him as the original ‘Bunty Aur Babli’ in the film. (ANI)

Loading...