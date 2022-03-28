Burger firm promotes Mother’s Day with offensive Madeleine McCann ‘joke’

An objectionable advertisement about the disappearance of Madeleine McCann just to sell some hamburgers on Mother’s Day has been posted on social media by a businesswoman.

Joe Schole, the owner of the Oatley Burger Company, is renowned for his controversial and provocative promotions that many right-minded people have found cruel and offensive. A fake image appeared on the firm’s official Facebook page and Instagram account yesterday with a famous image of the missing Rothley youngster and his mother Kate, reports leadslive,

It shows Kate sitting at a table with a drink, and in the background of the picture, is a figure dressed in black, holding a young Madeleine. The dodgy ad is accompanied by the words: “It’s good with burgers, you’ll leave your kids at home. What’s…