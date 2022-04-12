Burke family members cleared of court at the end of Sally Maze interrogation

The investigation into the death of 17-year-old Company Mayo student Sally Maze, who died as an inpatient at Mayo University Hospital two years ago, ended in disarray on Monday afternoon as three members of the public were removed from the courtroom. gardai

While in the hospital, Ms Maz was diagnosed with COVID-19. Covid was believed to be the medical cause of his death.

Martina Burke, accompanied by a son, Josiah, and a daughter, Jemima, screamed from the body of the Swinford Courthouse when the coroner for Mayo returned a death sentence of natural causes.

After Coroner for Mayo Pat…