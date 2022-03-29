Burkina Faso: Five players to watch against the Red Devils

After the draw against Ireland, the Red Devils gained Burkina Faso. Sport/Voetbalmagazine selected five Burkinese to watch.

Abdul Faisal Tapsoba

Standard striker Abdul Tapsoba (20) has been playing football in Lige since 2019 and has scored twice in 16 matches this season. Prior to his departure from Africa, he was chosen Ivory Coast’s Promise of the Year. After a season as a rental player with the U21, Standard took over him permanently and was promoted to the first team. He made his debut for Burkina Faso in March 2021, after which he was also allowed to play in the Africa Cup.

Herve Coffey

Tapsoba is not the only Burkinese in Belgian first-class football, as the goalkeeper of stallion Stands between the posts in Charleroi. Hervé Kofi has been his country’s first goalkeeper since 2016 and showed among other things in the Africa Cup that he is worth gold to his team.

With his excellent reflexes and his precise and long throws, he played himself…