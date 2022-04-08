Burning questions ahead of Saturday’s match

Who are the watching players?

Adelaide

Ebony Marinoff: The midfielder is second in the league in terms of disposals with an average of 24.5. His strength lies in clearance and long kick forward. With an average of 10.4 competitive assets, he is the only Crowe to be named to the All-Australian team every season.

Anne Hatchard: Tuesday’s AFLW Best and Fair was voted off by only one and averaged 24.1 assets. He is a strong linking player, but excels at overhead marking with the highest marking rate in the league.

Erin Phillips: The prolific ball-winner is dangerous in final footy. He scored two goals in both Crow Premierships and was named best on the ground. He is at the top of the league for score participation.