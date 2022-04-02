Burnley-Manchester City: Official Compositions

As part of the 31st day of the Premier League, Manchester City travel to Burnley (follow the match live on our live commentary). At Turf Moor, Guardiola’s players begin the final leg of the season and a title marathon against Liverpool from afar. Potentially two points behind Liverpool, who play against Watford, an inevitable win for City coming out of a Premier League draw against Crystal Palace. The best defense in the championship will have to work against Burnley who will need to collect points in the race to keep it. For this meeting, Guardiola reconnects some players. Nathan will be accompanied by AK Laporte in the central defence. Gundogan replaces Bernardo in midfield and leads with Grealish Foden and Sterling.

