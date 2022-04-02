Burnley-Manchester City | Premier League: Manchester City hold the lead and are already thinking of Atletico

TookLiverpool’s win over Watford (2-0) temporarily stripped City of the Premier League lead… Win over Burnley (0-2) thanks to goals from De Bruyne (5′) and Gnadogan (25′) ‘early birds’, allowing ‘Sky Blues’ to reach a straight duel with ‘Pool’ next Sunday gives. point advantage. But be careful, because in between they will host Atlético in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Initial once: 31. Ederson

2. Kyle Walker

6. Nathan Aki

14. Aymeric Laporte

27. Zoo Cando

16. Rodrigo

Ilkay Gandogan (C)

17. Kevin De Bruyne

10. Jack Grealish

47. Phil Foden

7. Raheem Sterling #MCFCEspaol , https://t.co/EthAjgGL5o