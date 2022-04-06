Burnley snatches a big win to drag Everton into the quagmire

Maxwell Cornett struck five minutes from time to time and gave Burnley a potentially crucial 3–2 victory in a frantic match that lasted from end to end.

Burnley took an early lead for the club through Republic of Ireland defender Nathan Collins’ first goal for the club, but then fell behind as Richarlison scored twice from the penalty spot before the break.

Jay Rodriguez gave Burnley their first win in six games in the 56th minute with Cornet’s first goal since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations in January, putting them within one point of Everton. 17th place.

A drenched and frustrated Frank Lampard trampled the pitch the entire time, his side now losing six straight at home…