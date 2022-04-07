Burnley vs. Everton – Football Match Report – April 7, 2022

Everton fell deeper into relegation trouble with Burnley’s Maxwel Cornet striking an 85th minute winner as the home side fought back to beat Frank Lampard’s team 3-2 at Turf Moor on Wednesday to move within a point of the Merseysiders.

The win is a major boost for 18th-placed Burnley who are on 24 points after their fourth league win of the season with Everton in 17th on 25 and both teams having played 29 games.

– ESPN+ viewers’ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

– Soccer on ESPN+: FC Daily | Futbol Americas

Burnley grabbed a 12th minute lead when Cornet’s corner found Nathan Collins at the back post and the Clarets defender was allowed the space to side-foot past Jordan Pickford to score his first goal for the club.

But the hosts’ lead lasted six minutes with Everton pulling…