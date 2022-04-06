Burnley vs Everton Live: Sean Dyche and Frank Lampard react as Maxwell Cornett wins it for the Clarets

Maxwell Cornet created a dramatic late winner as Burnley beat Everton 3-2 in a frantic Premier League feud. ,

The Clarets took the lead early when Nathan Collins made a home start before two Richardson penalties put Everton ahead on the break. The first came when Ashley Westwood clumsily dropped Anthony Gordon, before the second was awarded after a VAR interference against Aaron Lennon.

The Clarets, perhaps inspired by those decisions, kept it up in the second half and were level when Jay Rodriguez’s Charlie Taylor turned in the bottom center.

And, having survived a period of pressure from Everton, the Clarets won late when Maxwell went ahead with the final whistle sparking jubilee at Cornet Turf Moor. ,

With the win, Burnley moved up to 18th and within a point of Everton and ahead of safety…