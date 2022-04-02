Burnley vs Man City highlights and reaction as De Bruyne and Gundogan send champions back to the top

Manchester City scored a crucial three points against Burnley at Turf Moor after being temporarily leapfrogged by Liverpool in the Premier League.

After going one point ahead of Liverpool over the weekend, City kicked off at second-place Burnley when Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Watford in a lunchtime game. With Liverpool visiting the Etihad next week, City knew the importance of a win to ensure they top that clash of the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola welcomes John Stones, but only to the bench, while Raheem Sterling recovers from a short knock launched on international duty.

Sterling was involved from the start, setting up Kevin de Bruyne for a beautiful opener in just six minutes, before receiving a second assist after 25 minutes…