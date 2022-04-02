Burnley vs Man City live goal and score updates as De Bruyne and Gundogan keep visitors in control

Manchester City are back in Premier League action and are looking for a crucial three points against exiled-batsman Burnley at Turf Moor.

After going one point ahead of Liverpool over the weekend, City kicked off at second-place Burnley when Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Watford in a lunchtime game. With Liverpool visiting the Etihad next week, City know the importance of a win to ensure they top that clash of the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola said City have a full squad except for the injured pair of Ruben Dias and Cole Palmer. This means that John Stones and Raheem Sterling have recovered from minor issues raised on international duty, and City have come strong in a ground that has sometimes proved difficult in the past.

With a double header in the next four matches…