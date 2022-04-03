Burnley vs. Manchester City - Football Match Report - April 2, 2022

Manchester City responded by losing the top spot in the Premier League by returning to the summit, courtesy of a 2–0 victory at Burnley.

Liverpool increased the pressure on City with a 2-0 win over Watford in Saturday’s opening kickoff, but City took just five minutes to find their progress at Turf Moor, with Kevin de Bruyne opening the scoring. Ilke Gundogan’s volley made it 2-0 in 25 minutes and with that, City ensured they finished the day they started it – top of the league.

Guardiola’s champions face a season-defining performance with Jurgen Klopp’s contenders at the Etihad next week, but the City boss said ahead of the trip to Burnley that his only focus was on Saturday’s match.

City boss Pep Guardiola said: “The next Premier League game we will play against Liverpool so we know they will…