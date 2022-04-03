Burnley vs. Manchester City – Football Match Report – April 2, 2022

Manchester City responded to momentarily losing top spot in the Premier League by returning to the summit courtesy of a 2-0 win at Burnley.

Liverpool cranked up the pressure on City with a 2-0 win over Watford in Saturday’s early kickoff but City took just five minutes to find their stride at Turf Moor, with Kevin De Bruyne opening the scoring. Ilkay Gundogan’s volley made it 2-0 on 25 minutes and with that, City ensured they ended the day where they began it — top of the league.

Guardiola’s champions face a season-defining showdown with Jurgen Klopp’s contenders next week at the Etihad but the City boss said before the trip to Burnley that his sole focus was on Saturday’s match.

City boss Pep Guardiola said: “The next Premier League game we will play against Liverpool so we know they…