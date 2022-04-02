Burnley Vs. Manchester City – Match Report – April 2, 2022

(EFE) — Three days after receiving Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Manchester City were not intimidated by pressure from Liverpool and beat Burnley for another day at the top of the Premier League (0-2).

Pep Guardiola’s men reached the top of match day six and did not let go despite the fact that Liverpool enjoyed first place for a few hours, the time between the ‘Reds’ at Watford and City to answer Burnley. passed between

It didn’t take City five minutes to break the pressure with a brilliant goal from Kevin de Bruyne. The Belgian finished a mass game by City, which began in midfield, continued on the left wing with a cross from Joao Cancello to Raheem Sterling and sealed the Englishman with a drop shot to…