Burt win at Bohemian Sligo Rovers as goal difference The42

Sligo Rovers 0

bohemian 1

Jessica Fairey reports from The Showgrounds

Liam Burt’s fine finish suffered a second straight loss to Sligo Rovers as the Bohemians secured their second win of the season at The Showgrounds on Tuesday night.

Burt netted in the first half after an impressive build-up game from Promise Omochere, while Boh’s goalkeeper James Talbot kept his side in the game with an impressive save.

Both sides came into the game with injuries following Friday night’s result; Liam Buckley’s side suffered their first defeat of the season when they lost 1–0 to Shelbourne. The Bohemians were headed for a draw with Derry City, but Candystripes got a late winner to deny Keith Long’s side a point.

Dubliners season is not…