Buster Posey’s FSU Baseball Career Was the Stuff of Legends

Buster Posey's FSU Baseball Career Was the Stuff of Legends

Buster Posey is a legend. The San Francisco Giants catcher has been a part of three World Series championship teams and is regarded as one of the best Major League Baseball backstops of his generation.

Posey has undoubtedly built a Hall of Fame career, but it’s not like he came out of nowhere.



The Leesburg, Georgia native tore the cover off of the ball in high school before starting the next chapter of his life and dominating with the Florida State Seminoles.

Contents hide
1 Buster Posey at Florida State University
2 Buster Posey in MLB

Buster Posey at Florida State University

As crazy as it may be to believe, Posey earned All-American honors in his freshman season with the ‘Noles…as a shortstop. The move behind the dish happened later in his career, and the rest is history.

Posey and the Seminoles took the ACC and college baseball by storm. Led by legendary head coach Mike Martin, FSU reached the NCAA Tournament on several occasions and even made it to Omaha in 2008.

Posey was great in 2006 and 2007, but he found another form in 2008. He hit 26 home runs, totaled 93 RBIs, had a batting average of .463, and won the Johnny Bench Award, Dick Howser Trophy, and the Golden Spikes Award.

He was the NCAA’s Player of the Year, joining an elite club with only a handful of members. His .566 on-base percentage and whopping .879 slugging percentage led the nation by a mile.

The star catcher had done all he could in Tallahassee, and it was time for the pros.

Buster Posey in MLB

After being drafted by the San Francisco Giants in 2008, Posey was up and playing in 2009. He started his career on fire, just like former Giants slugger Willie McCovey.

Posey won Rookie of the Year honors in 2010 and an MVP award in 2012. Not even a broken leg suffered against the Miami Marlins in 2011 could slow him down.

The Giants and their even-year magic meant that Posey reached the playoffs quite often early in his career, and he has three World Series rings to show for it.

With six National League All-Star appearances under his belt, he is a virtual lock for Cooperstown.

The Los angeles dodgers are continually great, and the San Diego Padres are the talk of the MLB, but I would never count out the San Francisco Giants, especially when Buster Posey is hitting the way he knows how.

After opting out of the 2020 season, Giants fans will be happy to get him back in 2021.

.

