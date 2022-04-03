Butler Basketball appoints Thad Matta as head coach to replace LaValle Jordan

Indianapolis – Thad Matta returning to coach butler basketball,

The university announced this on Sunday morning. Matta will be introduced at Wednesday’s news conference, according to a news release.

Matta, who spent this past season as an associate athletic director at Indiana University, will be reintroduced Wednesday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. He replaces Lavelle Jordan, who was fired Friday after five years leading the Bulldogs program.

“Butler is a special place that Bar, Ali, Emily and I have each chosen as our school,” Matta said in a news release. “I am grateful for the opportunity to return to Butler and lead our …