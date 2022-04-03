Butler hires former Ohio State coach Thad Matta

Butler announced on Sunday that he is bringing back a familiar face as the school is appointing Thad Matta as its next coach.

The hire comes days after Butler fired head coach Laval Jordan, when Jordan’s buyout declined significantly.

Butler director of athletics Barry Collier said, “The success Thad has achieved in each of his events speaks for itself.” said in a statement, “He is a championship-caliber coach and recruiter who brings valuable experience and infectious energy to Butler. I have personally seen Thud as a player, assistant coach and head coach.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to return to Butler and lead our men’s basketball program,” Matta said. “There’s a solid foundation and I believe Butler…