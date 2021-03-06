Buy FASTag for Vehicles Online | Check list of banks and fees for FASTags

Central Government. Buy FASTags has been made compulsory for all private or commercial vehicles from 15 February 2021. In this post, people can know How to buy vehicle online and FASTag for recharge These toll tags. This electronic toll collection tag is currently issued by 22 certified banks. complete List of banks The issuance of these FASTAGS along with their fee is now available.

All Vehicles without FASTags Have to pay Double the normal toll fee On the highway toll plaza. People can get FASTag through various channels like Point-of-Sale (POS) at the toll plazas and bank branches of the National Highway.

People can Even buy / recharge their fastags from Amazon, Paytm, PhonePe, MyArtel and other e-commerce platforms. FASTag can be activated on the My FASTag mobile app at the Google play store or by contacting banks.

Buy FASTag for vehicles from banks – check list / fee

Since the FASTag electronic toll collection method will be mandatory for all vehicles from February 15, it is important that people must make a purchase. People can now buy FASTag by going to the nearest certified bank branch and linking FASTag to their existing bank account. Here is a list of banks to provide FASTags with their fees: –

Buy Fastag from Banks – Complete List

FASTag activation process

1.) FASTag activation through banks – At the time of FASTag activation, people are required to submit KYC (No Your Customer) documentation as per the bank’s KYC policy. Apart from the KYC documentation, people have to submit a vehicle registration certificate (RC) to the bank along with the application for FASTag.

2.) FASTag activation from my FASTag app – All Android smartphone users can download the My FASTag app from the “Google Play Store” and iPhone users can download it from the “Apple Store”. Here is the direct link to download My FASTag App – My Fastag App Download (Google Play Store)

FASTags are bank-neutral, meaning that no bank is assigned to FASTag at the time they make purchases from the PAST terminal or online platform. The online FASTag is based on the concept of DIY (Do-It-Yourself), where you can activate it yourself by entering vehicle details.My fastag” mobile application.

Know about FASTags

FASTags are prepaid rechargeable tags for toll collection that allow automatic payment deductions from FASTag. These electronic toll collection tags are usually affixed to the vehicles’ windscreen. After activating Fastag, you will not have to stop your vehicle at the toll plaza for toll payment. As soon as the vehicle crosses the toll plaza, the toll charge will automatically be linked to the bank account / prepaid wallet, which is linked to FASTag.

An active FASTtag works on radio frequency identification (RFID) technology. All active FASTags have no expiration date indicating that they can be used until they are readable in the toll plaza and not tampered with.

