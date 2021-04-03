LATEST

BWF to vote on change to scoring system post-Tokyo Olympics | Badminton News – Times of India » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
BWF to vote on change to scoring system post-Tokyo Olympics | Badminton News - Times of India » todayssnews

LONDON: Badminton‘s world governing body will vote in May on a proposal to change the sport’s scoring system after this year’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, it said on Saturday.
The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said it had taken forward a proposal from Badminton Indonesia and Badminton Maldives to amend the rulebook.
Matches are played in a best-of-three format at present, with the winner of each game being the first player to 21 points.
The change proposes a best of five games of 11 points format in a bid to increase excitement and make the sport more television friendly.
“The proposed scoring system change is part of my vision to make badminton more exciting and to increase the entertainment value for stakeholders and fans,” said Poul-Erik Hoyer, the BWF president and 1996 Olympic champion for Denmark.
“This is only proposed to be introduced after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games. So, I’m confident this is a more favourable time to affect this change.”
The BWF is holding its annual general meeting virtually on May 22 with votes also to decide positions on the executive board, including the president and deputy president.
Hoyer is standing for a third term in office.
A two thirds majority will be required for the scoring change to be approved.
An attempt to change the scoring failed to obtain the necessary support last time it was voted on in 2018. A proposal was also defeated in 2014.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
547
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
527
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
509
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
509
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
506
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
497
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
471
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
468
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
449
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
443
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top