By date 9, Hurricane and Barracks Central will face off

Both will have to adjust their game to win this new date of the championship. The guests enter the game after losing their last game at home. For their part, the hosts on the day got just one point with a tie at 2 in the previous game.

Huracán drew 2–2 against Central Cordoba (SE). In the last 4 days, they have won on 2 occasions, tied 1 and lost 1 time.

Barracas lost 0 to 1 to Central Independent. In their previous matches, they had 3 wins and 1 loss.

El Globo and Barracas C. will meet tomorrow at 19:00 (Argentina time). Argentina – Matches related to the date 9 of the Professional League Cup 2022 will be played in La Cuama.

Dario Herrera was appointed …