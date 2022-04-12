By-election in Marie-Victorin: Brutal defeat for PQ

Marie-Victorin’s PQ palace fell into the hands of the Coalition Avenir Québec on Monday evening, partly after a hard-fought battle that ended in a brutal defeat by sovereignist troops.

The fort held by the PQ since 1985 was not against the allegation of the CAQ and its candidate Shirley Dorismond, who won with 35% of the vote.