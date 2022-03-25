Byju’s announced as an official sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Edtech giant Byju’s has been announced as the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Through this partnership, Bengaluru-based Byju’s will leverage its rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022 marks, emblem and property and run unique promotions to associate with it. Passionate football fans around the world. It will also create engaging and creative content with educational messages as part of a multidisciplinary activation plan.

“FIFA is dedicated to harnessing the power of football towards the goal of acting positively…