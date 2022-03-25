BYJU’S named as official sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Ed-tech company BYJU’S on Thursday said it has been named as the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Through this partnership, Byju’s will leverage its rights to the FIFA World Cup 2022 marks, emblem and property and run unique promotions to connect with football fans around the world, the company said in a statement.

It will also create engaging and creative content with educational messages as part of a multidisciplinary activation plan.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

“FIFA is dedicated to using …