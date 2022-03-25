BYJU’S Named Official Sponsor of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

“We are excited to sponsor the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the largest single-sport event in the world. It is our pride to represent India on such a prestigious global stage and to be champions of the integration of education and sport. Just as football inspires billions, we hope to inspire a love of learning in every child’s life through this partnership of Byju’s,” said Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, Byju’s.

With 150 million learners worldwide, BYJU’S has been a leader in technology-driven, personalized and engaging educational content and products. The company has…