C1. Incredible stats of the Red Devil in

De Bruyne wore the City shirt for the 50th time in the Champions League and once again proved his worth in Pep Guardiola’s team.

For his 50th appearance in the Champions League in a Manchester City jersey, Kevin De Bruyne managed to break through Atlético Madrid’s defence, giving his team a 1–0 victory in the first leg of the quarter-finals. The Red Devil found the net in the 70th minute, perfectly served by Phil Foden, who had entered the game just 90 seconds earlier. Thanks to this goal, it is no surprise that De Bruyne walked away with the man of the match trophy. And he’s a real regular.

Belgium has won the man of the match title 29 times in 50 games. Statistics…