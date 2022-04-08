C4: OM and Payet hope for better

OM can continue to dream of Europe but he expected more: inspired by the talent of Dmitry Payet, author of one of the goals of the year with an extraordinary strike, Marseille scored only 2 against PAOK Salonica in the first quarter-final. Won -1 stage of the Europa League conference, after a match played in a tense atmosphere.

For 90% of the match, OM seemed to be better than his opponent, second in the Greek championship, and sometimes very clearly. But he didn’t score as often as he could, and conceded a goal as usual, which exposes him to a complicated campaign in Thessaloniki a week.

The atmosphere there must be fierce, at least as much as it was in the velodrome, where the beauty of Marseille Tiphos and the fervor of Greek songs did not make us forget the events and the very strong tension that marked the pre-game. ,

But let’s start with the best: Om was already leading 1-0 in the 45th minute when Under…