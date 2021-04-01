CA Intermediate & Final May 2021 Registration Begins, Important Dates & Details Here- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

CA Intermediate & Final May 2021 Registration
The registration process for CA Final (Old Course & New Course) and CA Intermediate (Group I & II) 2021 for May session. Aspiring candidates can check the detailed schedule, eligibility criteria, exam fee and other details available on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has commenced the application process for CA Final and CA Intermediate courses on March 31, 2021. All eligible and interested candidates can fill the online application form till April 13. While the candidates can fill the application form with a late fee of Rs. 600/- upto April 16.
ICAI CA Final & Intermediate May 2021 Important Dates
Start date of Online Application Form – March 31, 2021
Last Date of Online Application (without late fee) – April 13, 2021
Last Date of Online Application (with late fee) – April 16, 2021
ICAI CA Final & Intermediate May 2021 – How to Register Online?
Step 1 – Visit the official website of the ICAI at icai.org.
Step 2 – On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Register for CA Final (Old Course & New Course) and CA Intermediate (Group I & II) May 2021”
Step 3 – A new page will open, read the detailed information carefully before applying
Step 4 – On the registration page, enter all the necessary information required
Step 5 – Now login again and upload scanned copies of all the required documents
Step 6 – Pay the application fees after uploading the documents
Step 7 – Submit the applications and take a print for further reference.
INTERMEDIATE (IPC) COURSE EXAMINATION
Under Old Scheme
|Group – I
|22nd, 24th, 27th & 29th May 2021
|Group – II
|31st May 2021, 2nd & 4th June 2021
Under New Scheme
|Group-I
|22nd, 24th, 27th & 29th May 2021
|Group-II
|31st May 2021, 2nd , 4th & 6th June 2021
FINAL COURSE EXAMINATION
Under Old Scheme
|Group -I
|21st, 23rd, 25th & 28th May 2021
|Group – II
|30th May 2021, 1st , 3rd & 5th June 2021
Under New Scheme
|Group – I
|21st, 23rd, 25th & 28th May 2021
|Group – II
|30th May 2021, 1st , 3rd & 5th June 2021