CAB to seize assets against Jim Mansfield Jr and Kinahan cartel members

The High Court has cleared the way for forfeiture of a luxury property in South Dublin under the Criminal Property Bureau case against Jim Mansfield Jr. and members of the Kinahan Cartel. The jailed businessman gave the house to the Kinahan cartel after taking him millions of euros to invest in property in Ireland but never did.

The High Court heard Tuesday that Mansfield Jr. was given €4.5 million in cash in two suitcases in 2009 by Daniel Kinahan and his associate Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanaugh. Its purpose was to invest money in property assets for the Mansfield Cartel. However, the deal fell through due to the crashing economy and Kinho didn’t get it…