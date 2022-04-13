Cabinet to discuss VAT deduction and fuel allowance extension on energy bills

The cabinet is expected to sign off on additional measures to help with the rising cost of living.

Families will receive an additional three weeks’ payment of fuel allowance, while VAT on gas and electricity is set to be temporarily reduced from 13.5 percent to 9%.

Targeted support for those on fuel allowance would mean an additional three weeks of €99 in one lump sum.

The three coalition leaders met with Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath and Finance Minister Pascal Donohoe on Monday evening to finalize the measures.

The government is hoping that the VAT cut will offset the planned increase in the carbon tax.

The Taoiseach said yesterday that the measures the government will discuss today will “more than make up, if…