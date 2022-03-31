Cadbury Dairy Milk bars reduced in size as chocolate prices spiral

The company said that this is the first time in a decade that they have reduced dairy milk. In 2012, a 49g bar was reduced to 45g, but the price remained at 59p, while a 140g chocolate bar was reduced in size to 120g a year earlier. At the time, Mondelez said the move was made to reduce the number of calories in its products.

Mondelēz has now been accused of ‘shrinkage’ – or trying to maximize its profits by offering smaller quantities of the product (200 g to 180 g) for the same price.

,We are facing the same challenges that many other food companies have already reported when there is a significant increase in the cost of production – whether it is ingredients, energy or packaging – and rising inflation.“, Mondelez’s spokesman said.

“This means that our products …