Cadbury Dairy Milk bars reduced in size as chocolate prices spiral

Cadbury Dairy Milk bars reduced in size as chocolate prices spiral

The company said that this is the first time in a decade that they have reduced dairy milk. In 2012, a 49g bar was reduced to 45g, but the price remained at 59p, while a 140g chocolate bar was reduced in size to 120g a year earlier. At the time, Mondelez said the move was made to reduce the number of calories in its products.

Mondelēz has now been accused of ‘shrinkage’ – or trying to maximize its profits by offering smaller quantities of the product (200 g to 180 g) for the same price.

,We are facing the same challenges that many other food companies have already reported when there is a significant increase in the cost of production – whether it is ingredients, energy or packaging – and rising inflation.“, Mondelez’s spokesman said.

“This means that our products …


Read Full News